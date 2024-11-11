Kremlin denies:
There was no phone call between Trump and Putin
According to the Kremlin, US President-elect Donald Trump and Russia's head of state Vladimir Putin did not speak on the phone last week. Moscow denies this and speaks of misinformation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday rejected a report by the Washington Post newspaper that Putin and Trump had spoken on the phone on Thursday after the US presidential election. "There was no conversation," said Peskov.
"It's pure fiction, it's simply false information," he emphasized. Putin had congratulated Trump on his election victory during a public appearance in Sochi on the Black Sea on Thursday and expressed his openness to resuming contact.
The "Washington Post" wrote on Sunday, citing informed sources, that Trump had advised Putin during the phone call not to escalate the war of aggression against Ukraine. Trump also referred to the US military presence in Europe, it said, citing the anonymous sources. The Republican has not yet commented on the report.
Trump promised a quick end to the war
Republican Trump had announced during the election campaign that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. He has not yet said how he intends to achieve this. Russia had shown itself open to talks with Trump about a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.
Kiev also denies the media report
The Ukrainian government had been informed about the talks and had no objections, wrote the Washington Post. This information was immediately rejected as "false" by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Ukraine had not been informed in advance and was therefore unable to express any objections or support for the call, a spokesperson for the ministry emphasized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
