Take part & win
Combat the stresses and strains of old age with ESBjERG
When the temperatures drop and the cold wind blows in your face, your skin needs special protection. The traditional Viennese company ESBjERG offers just the right care to soothe irritated and stressed skin in the cold season. Together with the "Krone", ESBjERG is now giving away 10 Paraplantox Face Serums for you to make your skin shine young and vital again.
Winter is the time of year when the skin needs extra care. Cold winds and dry heating air are hard on the complexion, and wrinkles and dryness are often the result. This is exactly where ESBjERG Paraplantox Face Serum comes in - a plant-based anti-ageing miracle that has been specially developed to protect, smooth and restore the skin's youthful glow.
The plant-based answer to wrinkles
ESBjERG's Paraplantox Face Serum is not just another skincare product, but a true innovation in the field of natural cosmetics. The key active ingredient is spilanthol, which is extracted from the golden-red flowers of the paracress. This natural ingredient is also known as "herbal Botox" and provides particularly effective wrinkle reduction without the need for invasive treatments. Spilanthol has been known for centuries in South America, where it is valued for its relaxing, anti-inflammatory and even mild anesthetic effects.
Study-proven anti-ageing effect
When applied to the skin, the serum unfolds its full power: spilanthol helps to relax the facial muscles, visibly smoothing wrinkles. Studies confirm that the appearance of wrinkles, particularly around the forehead, eyes and lips, can be improved by up to 30 %. The skin appears firmer, smoother and significantly more youthful. The effect is immediately noticeable and is ideal for giving the skin an extra dose of care during the cold season.
The Paraplantox Face Serum also contains highly effective plant-based ingredients such as stem cells of the globe flower, red algae extract, sunflower seed oil and evening primrose oil. These active ingredients help the skin to regenerate and offer additional protection against external influences:
- Stem cells from the globe flower stimulate the skin's own regeneration and soothe skin irritation and redness.
- Red algae extract covers the skin like a protective shield and protects it from harmful environmental influences. The skin remains hydrated and dryness lines are reduced.
- Sunflower and evening primrose oil make the skin feel soft, have an antioxidant effect and protect the skin barrier.
Take part & win
Take part now and win one of ten ESBjERG Paraplantox Face Serums. Give your skin the care it needs this winter and experience the extraordinary effect of the plant-based ingredients. The ESBjERG Paraplantox Face Serum is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to give their skin a youthful freshness in a natural way.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" Adabei newsletter now! All participating subscribers who have subscribed by the closing date of November 14, 09:00 will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here. We wish all participants good luck!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.