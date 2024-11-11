Combat the stresses and strains of old age with ESBjERG

The plant-based answer to wrinkles

ESBjERG's Paraplantox Face Serum is not just another skincare product, but a true innovation in the field of natural cosmetics. The key active ingredient is spilanthol, which is extracted from the golden-red flowers of the paracress. This natural ingredient is also known as "herbal Botox" and provides particularly effective wrinkle reduction without the need for invasive treatments. Spilanthol has been known for centuries in South America, where it is valued for its relaxing, anti-inflammatory and even mild anesthetic effects.