A resounding victory brought light into the darkness for Altenmarkt

Confidence in the new path

The club remains true to its course: the team should rely on local talent in the long term, even if this requires patience and intensive work. "The entire club is committed to following this path. This game showed that we can be successful in this way," emphasized Kiedl. "Every player gave their best and showed that they belong. We had six different goalscorers - that says it all!" That's why it's clear to Kiedl: "There won't be any major changes in the winter." The coaching team also enjoys his full confidence.