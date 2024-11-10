1ST LANDESLIGA
A resounding victory brought light into the darkness for Altenmarkt
The first win of the season for Altenmarkt in the 1st regional league was not only urgently needed, but also a goal-rich redemption in the relegation battle: With an impressive 6:1 against Berndorf, the team made a powerful comeback before the winter break and secured itself an early Christmas present.
A relieved section manager Christopher Kiedl left no doubt as to what this success means for the club: "A huge weight has been lifted from our hearts. The hard work and the path we have taken with our young, home-grown players finally bore fruit today." The early goal laid the foundation for the convincing performance and gave the team much-needed self-confidence. "Unlike usual, we stayed focused and concentrated after the opening goal today. That was crucial for this win," added Kiedl. A short time later, the hosts increased the lead to 2:0 at the break - after the restart, the shooting match began, which ended with a 6:1 victory.
"Everything was perfect today!"
Altenmarkt had often come close to success in the course of the season so far, but this weekend everything finally seemed to fall into place. "Berndorf had their chances, but our goalkeeper was sensational. On the other side, things went like in training today - relaxed and with a lot of enthusiasm in front of the opponent's goal," Kiedl briefly described the course of events. "We knew this day would come. So far, very little has been missing - today everything fell into place!"
Confidence in the new path
The club remains true to its course: the team should rely on local talent in the long term, even if this requires patience and intensive work. "The entire club is committed to following this path. This game showed that we can be successful in this way," emphasized Kiedl. "Every player gave their best and showed that they belong. We had six different goalscorers - that says it all!" That's why it's clear to Kiedl: "There won't be any major changes in the winter." The coaching team also enjoys his full confidence.
Are very motivated for the spring!
Altenmarkt-Sektionsleiter Christopher Kiedl
Attack in the spring
The first three-pointer of the season brings new momentum to the team and shows that Altenmarkt has no intention of staying in the bottom of the table without a fight. The win gave them confidence for the coming spring, when the team will do everything in its power to catch up. "If we go on a run like last season, everything is still open for us in the relegation battle," said Kiedl confidently. Thomas Schaier
1st Landesliga: Mühlbach/Pzg. - Anthering 2:3 (0:1), Altenmarkt - Berndorf 6:1 (2:0), Plainfeld - Mittersill 3:4 (1:2), ATSV Salzburg - Bergheim 1:1 (0:1), Pfarrwerfen - Henndorf 1:4 (0:1), Schwarzach - Elixhausen 1:0 (0:0), Adnet - Tamsweg 1:2 (0:1).
