After the citizens' "no"

Now everyone is waiting for an alternative to the S-Link

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 06:00
More than 53 percent said "no" to the major project. Flachgau was the only district to vote in favor, but the rejection in the city is huge. The search for alternatives is now underway in the city and province.
The people of Salzburg have decided. The major "S-Link" project, the underground extension of the local line through the city center towards Hallein, will not be pursued. In the three districts surveyed - Stadt, Flachgau and Tennengau - more than 53 percent said "no". At 42 percent, the turnout was high for a survey. The rejection was particularly clear in the city with 59.6 percent.

Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ), one of the biggest S-Link critics, sits in the mayor's seat there. The head of the city was naturally delighted with the result without falling into a triumphant mood. "When I think of my budget, there are actually only winners," said Auinger. He also already has an idea of how to proceed, although it is not very concrete. "We will now work together as an entire city government to develop a plan B." Auinger has announced that talks with the state will take place soon: "The hand from my side is stretched out to the state for a very long time. We're not going to say we don't care about commuters now, we're going to put our money where our mouth is."

In the city government, Bernhard Auinger (right) was a clear opponent of the project. He now has to find alternatives with Kay-Michael Dankl and Anna Schiester (from left).
In the city government, Bernhard Auinger (right) was a clear opponent of the project. He now has to find alternatives with Kay-Michael Dankl and Anna Schiester (from left).
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The government is waiting for Auinger's Plan B
The same sentiments can be heard from the provincial government, even if they could not hide their depressed faces. Governor Wilfried Haslauer and Crown Prince Stefan Schnöll (both ÖVP), as well as Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) were thoroughly disappointed. All three emphasized that they were not aware of the Salzburg city leader's plan B and were curious to see what it would look like. However, they would be happy to work on it together.

A defeat for state politics, Mr. Haslauer? "No, you have to get away from the idea that there is a party following. People think for themselves, that's a good thing." That's why the result should be accepted.

Schnöll said: "The survey was not my idea. If there is a political majority for it, it has to be carried out." The result is accepted and the city will sit down together and see what alternatives there are. Transport councillor Anna Schiester (Citizens' List), also a supporter, is already announcing measures. "There are many proposals from my department. In any case, the time for excuses is over."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Porträt von Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
