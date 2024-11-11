After the citizens' "no"
Now everyone is waiting for an alternative to the S-Link
The people of Salzburg have decided. The major "S-Link" project, the underground extension of the local line through the city center towards Hallein, will not be pursued. In the three districts surveyed - Stadt, Flachgau and Tennengau - more than 53 percent said "no". At 42 percent, the turnout was high for a survey. The rejection was particularly clear in the city with 59.6 percent.
Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ), one of the biggest S-Link critics, sits in the mayor's seat there. The head of the city was naturally delighted with the result without falling into a triumphant mood. "When I think of my budget, there are actually only winners," said Auinger. He also already has an idea of how to proceed, although it is not very concrete. "We will now work together as an entire city government to develop a plan B." Auinger has announced that talks with the state will take place soon: "The hand from my side is stretched out to the state for a very long time. We're not going to say we don't care about commuters now, we're going to put our money where our mouth is."
The government is waiting for Auinger's Plan B
The same sentiments can be heard from the provincial government, even if they could not hide their depressed faces. Governor Wilfried Haslauer and Crown Prince Stefan Schnöll (both ÖVP), as well as Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) were thoroughly disappointed. All three emphasized that they were not aware of the Salzburg city leader's plan B and were curious to see what it would look like. However, they would be happy to work on it together.
A defeat for state politics, Mr. Haslauer? "No, you have to get away from the idea that there is a party following. People think for themselves, that's a good thing." That's why the result should be accepted.
Schnöll said: "The survey was not my idea. If there is a political majority for it, it has to be carried out." The result is accepted and the city will sit down together and see what alternatives there are. Transport councillor Anna Schiester (Citizens' List), also a supporter, is already announcing measures. "There are many proposals from my department. In any case, the time for excuses is over."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.