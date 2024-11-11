Butcher sold inedible goods

No tickets for the pigs! Two defendants (47, 57) from the Traunviertel region are due to stand trial at Steyr Regional Court on Monday, November 11. The younger of the two is alleged to have violated the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Act several times at his slaughterhouse in Adlwang. At the beginning of May alone, the 47-year-old is alleged to have slaughtered 52 piglets without the obligatory official veterinary supervision. In order to be able to sell the meat anyway, he allegedly falsified official certification documents with the help of the 57-year-old second defendant.