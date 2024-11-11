Vorteilswelt
Now in court

Butcher sold inedible goods

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 09:00

Did a butcher produce "rotten meat" himself, or "just" ignore official monitoring? This will have to be clarified in a trial against two butchers from Traunviertel. One of them slaughtered animals bypassing the authorities and then sold meat classified as inedible. However, the accomplice must fear even greater punishment.

No tickets for the pigs! Two defendants (47, 57) from the Traunviertel region are due to stand trial at Steyr Regional Court on Monday, November 11. The younger of the two is alleged to have violated the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Act several times at his slaughterhouse in Adlwang. At the beginning of May alone, the 47-year-old is alleged to have slaughtered 52 piglets without the obligatory official veterinary supervision. In order to be able to sell the meat anyway, he allegedly falsified official certification documents with the help of the 57-year-old second defendant.

Offered in his own store in Vienna
He allegedly offered the meat, which had been classified as "unfit for consumption" by the official veterinarian, in his store in Vienna. According to the public prosecutor's office, he also offered inedible or already discarded pork for sale over an unspecified period of time.

Up to three years in prison
While the main defendant (47) faces up to two years in prison, the second defendant could face up to three years in prison because, according to the prosecution, he was also guilty of making false statements to cover up for his accomplice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
