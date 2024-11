When the home becomes a stinking garbage dump

Imagine living in an apartment that is overflowing with waste and dirt. Would you feel comfortable there? Hardly. Messies, on the other hand, do like the chaos they produce to a certain extent. The items they collect are often of great emotional value to them because they associate certain memories and experiences with them, says Abdul Polat (40), the founder, managing director and president of "Messie Austria", Austria's first and only association that deals with the complexity of the messy home syndrome.