Is Red Bull digging deep into its pockets for youngsters?

It's all about Franco Colapinto. Although he currently has no points as a Williams driver this season, he is considered a great talent. Perhaps too untalented for Williams - there will be no cockpit for him next season - but possibly worth millions to Red Bull? In any case, the Austrian racing team is said to have its eye on the young Argentinian. As a replacement driver, because Sergio Perez is likely to remain a Bull, even if he is not uncontroversial. Williams does not want to agree to the loan deal rumored to be sought by Red Bull. And wants to see real money from the "bull stable" for a proper transfer. According to media reports, it's a whopping 19 million. Red Bull is said to have refused, but according to "RacingNews365", they have convinced sponsors to contribute a lot of money to the deal.