Possible new driver
Is Red Bull digging deep into its pockets for youngsters?
Is Red Bull Racing digging deep into its pockets for the next Formula 1 season? And is there a veritable transfer hammer in the offing? Not impossible. The rumor mill is churning.
It's all about Franco Colapinto. Although he currently has no points as a Williams driver this season, he is considered a great talent. Perhaps too untalented for Williams - there will be no cockpit for him next season - but possibly worth millions to Red Bull? In any case, the Austrian racing team is said to have its eye on the young Argentinian. As a replacement driver, because Sergio Perez is likely to remain a Bull, even if he is not uncontroversial. Williams does not want to agree to the loan deal rumored to be sought by Red Bull. And wants to see real money from the "bull stable" for a proper transfer. According to media reports, it's a whopping 19 million. Red Bull is said to have refused, but according to "RacingNews365", they have convinced sponsors to contribute a lot of money to the deal.
"Star of the future"
And even if (!) Williams and Red Bull were to come to an agreement, there would still be the question of Colapinto's status next season. While "RacingNews365" is convinced of his position as number three, the "Sportbible" goes one step further. According to them, a permanent cockpit for Colapinto is even conceivable. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko confirmed talks with Williams during the Brazilian Grand Prix. And team boss Christian Horner was full of praise for the youngster: "I think Franco is a boy who is doing very, very well. Of course, you always keep an eye on the driver market and I think Franco is a potential star of the future."
Franco is a potential star of the future.
Red-Bull-Teamchef Christian Horner
Horner did not (yet) say how directly this future will belong to him, i.e. whether he will actually be in the Red Bull cockpit in 2025. In any case, this scenario would also clarify the questions surrounding the future of Sergio Perez and then also those of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson. Both are young and belong to the Red Bull universe. And would probably be moderately happy if Colapinto were put in front of them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
