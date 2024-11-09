Jubilee carnival
Prince and princess presented
Lei-Lei! The Villach Carnival Guild has presented its prince and princess for the 70th season: The princess has carnival in her blood, Prince Fidelius the LXX. is a well-traveled European.
Nicole Glanznig (22) and Marc Germeshausen (34) reign in the jubilee carnival, which has been entertaining adults for 70 years.
Away from the stage, the princess pulls the organizational strings in the family business Glanznig Bau GmbH. Carnival in Villach is also a family affair at Glanznig: Nicole has not only been involved in the children's carnival for six years, but also gained experience as a Mini-Lei-Lei princess in the 2012 carnival. In addition, her parents, Sonja and Karl, have been on the board of the Villach Carnival Guild as secretary and chancellor respectively since 2018 and Nicole has been active behind the scenes.
I can hardly wait to welcome the many fools back from the stage at our sessions and to present the carnival at as many events as possible throughout Carinthia and beyond.
Prinzessin Nicole Glanznig
Behind Prince Fidelius LXX. is the 43-year-old Marc Germeshausen. He is an entrepreneur in the event industry - Berger Veranstaltungstechnik GmbH - and director of the Europahaus Klagenfurt. His passion for traveling has also taken him to over 70 countries.
We are more than ready for a great anniversary carnival. As an event professional, I'm not only looking forward to 13 fantastic sessions in the Congress Center, but above all to rocking the entire fifth season in Villach together with Nicole.
Prinz Fidelius LXX. Marc Germeshausen
Sukey Welisch (10) and Nico Rainer (11) are the children's prince and princess of the 2025 season. Sukey I. is already a stage professional, as she has already been a hit as a guard girl for years. Gaudelius LVIII, alias Nico, is a passionate floorball player at VSV Unihockey and also chases after soccer at Admira. Now he will preside over the children's carnival as prince.
