Prince and princess presented

Away from the stage, the princess pulls the organizational strings in the family business Glanznig Bau GmbH. Carnival in Villach is also a family affair at Glanznig: Nicole has not only been involved in the children's carnival for six years, but also gained experience as a Mini-Lei-Lei princess in the 2012 carnival. In addition, her parents, Sonja and Karl, have been on the board of the Villach Carnival Guild as secretary and chancellor respectively since 2018 and Nicole has been active behind the scenes.