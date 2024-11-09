Ex-girlfriend repeatedly sexually harassed

When the presiding judge asked whether the defendant had known about the victim's mental impairment, he answered in the affirmative. "But I only found out about it in the course of the relationship. She was 15 or 16 when we met, but she was mentally at the level of an eight-year-old." However, they had not had sex. Whereupon the judge asks why he then demanded or announced exactly that in not exactly well-chosen words. The answer comes promptly: "I only said that as a joke. She liked my sense of humor. Besides, she liked dirty talk!"