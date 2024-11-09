Support needed
The risk of poverty is an acute problem
Caritas Vorarlberg is sounding the alarm: more and more people are dependent on support, and women are particularly at risk.
On Friday, Caritas drew attention to the fact that the crises of recent years have left a clear mark on society. Figures also prove this: In the first three quarters of 2024, a total of 17 percent more people - namely 5996 - received support through Caritas advice centers than in the same period last year, reports Caritas Director Walter Schmolly, who knows that the people who seek help from Caritas usually have to live with considerable hardship. "For example, they can't heat their entire home, and their fridge is often almost empty towards the end of the month," he says, describing everyday life at risk of poverty or in poverty.
Women, especially if they are single parents, are hit particularly hard: "Almost 35% of families with children who receive help at the advice centers are single-parent households. The vast majority of them are women - 83 percent across Austria," reports the Caritas director.
Equalization necessary
He calls on both the federal and provincial governments not to weaken the welfare state, but to structure it in such a way that social benefits can provide targeted help. Schmolly is in favor of an increase in the equalization allowance, which currently stands at 1421 euros per month, 151 euros below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold of 1572 euros.
Caritas Vorarlberg itself is making a contribution by renovating its emergency shelter in Feldkirch, focusing in particular on the needs of homeless women.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
