The risk of poverty is an acute problem

On Friday, Caritas drew attention to the fact that the crises of recent years have left a clear mark on society. Figures also prove this: In the first three quarters of 2024, a total of 17 percent more people - namely 5996 - received support through Caritas advice centers than in the same period last year, reports Caritas Director Walter Schmolly, who knows that the people who seek help from Caritas usually have to live with considerable hardship. "For example, they can't heat their entire home, and their fridge is often almost empty towards the end of the month," he says, describing everyday life at risk of poverty or in poverty.