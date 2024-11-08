Suddenly 90: Suit motivates healthy living

The problem with my glasses is solved, because I get eyeglasses that fit the age simulation: they look like ski goggles and narrow my field of vision considerably. To look to the left and right, I would have to turn my head, but it is fixed in place by a neck cuff. So I have to turn my whole body to see anything. But the body is even heavier than usual because of all the weights. Oh no, now there are headphones too! I can't see much, everything is muffled, my arms are heavy. My fingers in the leather gloves are more immobile than usual. "Is that rheumatism?" I ask the doctor, Michael Ausserwinkler, but can barely hear his answer.