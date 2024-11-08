Vorteilswelt
Age simulation

Suddenly 90: Suit motivates healthy living

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 20:02

I can grow old. The only thing stopping me from getting old is my own death. But what might it feel like to suddenly have four more decades under your belt? I try it out at the joie de vivre fair, which takes place at the Parkhotel Villach.

The ladies from Hilfswerk Kärnten help me into the age simulation suit. First I get a jacket - it weighs nine kilos. Well, that's okay. Then they put weight cuffs on my ankles and wrists. They shouldn't be a problem. Now the ladies tie metal-reinforced, firm strips of fabric over my knees and elbows. I try to push my glasses up: I can't do it! Because my elbow can no longer be bent far enough to reach my nose.

At 48, I feel like the oldest in this group between Michael Ausserwinkler, Elisabeth Scheucher and Karl-Heinz Scheriau, because the ladies from Hilfswerk have put me in the age simulation suit.
At 48, I feel like the oldest in this group between Michael Ausserwinkler, Elisabeth Scheucher and Karl-Heinz Scheriau, because the ladies from Hilfswerk have put me in the age simulation suit.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

The problem with my glasses is solved, because I get eyeglasses that fit the age simulation: they look like ski goggles and narrow my field of vision considerably. To look to the left and right, I would have to turn my head, but it is fixed in place by a neck cuff. So I have to turn my whole body to see anything. But the body is even heavier than usual because of all the weights. Oh no, now there are headphones too! I can't see much, everything is muffled, my arms are heavy. My fingers in the leather gloves are more immobile than usual. "Is that rheumatism?" I ask the doctor, Michael Ausserwinkler, but can barely hear his answer. 

"Pick up the cent coin!" A request I can comply with. Sit down - plop! I underestimated the limited mobility in my knees. Standing up without resting my hands on the backrest. Oops, that already falls under sport! Picking something up from the floor - you've got to be kidding me! The fixed joints barely allow you to get down. And then up again! 

Herbs and aromas, filled in vials at Techelsberg, promise energy, a good night's sleep and much more.
Herbs and aromas, filled in vials at Techelsberg, promise energy, a good night's sleep and much more.
(Bild: EVELYN HRONEK)

Conclusion: Suddenly being 90, with such restricted joints that make my usual movements barely possible, is no fun. My experience with the age simulation suit motivates me: I want to exercise regularly, live healthily and grow old healthily.

Try it out! Still on November 9 in Villach
"We have gained many years, but growing old is really nice when you grow old in good health. And for a healthy life, for body and mind, we have so many tips here at the Lebensfreude-Messe," guarantees Elisabeth Scheucher, President of the Carinthian Health Days Association, which is hosting the fair at the Parkhotel Villach on Saturday, November 9th - 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. Detailed program: www.gesundheitstage-kaernten.at

