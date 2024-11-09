No losing for the women of SCR Altach

"From now on, every game points the way forward for us," said Altach coach Bernhard Summer, "the top two places in the table are already too far away. Everything else is very close. If we want to finish third, we definitely have to score against our direct rivals." But that won't be easy against Bergheim, Summer continues. "The big challenge will be to score a goal. That will be difficult enough. We also have to make sure we don't get caught out."