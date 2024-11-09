Vorteilswelt
Against Bergheim

No losing for the women of SCR Altach

Nachrichten
09.11.2024 07:55

The Rheindörflerinnen are fully challenged in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga at the table neighbor Bergheim. For coach Bernhard Summer, every game now points the way forward for his team if they are to achieve their goal for the season.

0 Kommentare

After the 2-0 away defeat in Neulengbach on the previous matchday, the SCR Altach women are out to make amends. Once again away from home, in a landmark match, the first in the second half of the season. Neighbors Bergheim (13) await, with only one point separating the seventh-placed Salzburgers from the Rheindörflers. A win would put them back on the right track, namely up the table. A defeat would see the gap to the top third of the league widen further.

"From now on, every game points the way forward for us," said Altach coach Bernhard Summer, "the top two places in the table are already too far away. Everything else is very close. If we want to finish third, we definitely have to score against our direct rivals." But that won't be easy against Bergheim, Summer continues. "The big challenge will be to score a goal. That will be difficult enough. We also have to make sure we don't get caught out."

Zoe Steenhuis could be back in goal for Altach for the first time since her back injury. (Bild: MHSC)
Zoe Steenhuis could be back in goal for Altach for the first time since her back injury.
(Bild: MHSC)

Perhaps a comeback
Anna Bereuter is still missing through injury, but goalkeeper Zoe Steenhuis could be back in goal for the first time since her back injury; the Dutchwoman has trained fully with the team all week. "We still have to see what makes the most sense," says Summer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
