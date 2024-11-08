Vienna’s immigration authority is now stepping up the pace

Desire for naturalization usually fails due to income

"The need for naturalization has risen sharply," said Wiederkehr on the rush to the authorities and attributed this to a greater need for security, especially in light of the war in Ukraine. Half of all applications are rejected, in almost all cases due to insufficient income. After all, you can only get citizenship if you can prove, for example, as an adult individual, that you have around 1,200 euros left over per month after deducting all fixed costs.