German conference with Bayern, Leverkusen and BVB

Now they are returning to a club with which Bayern have enjoyed a close friendship for 20 years. In the 1980s, Bayern and Uli Hoeneß were the big irritants among the mostly left-wing St. Pauli supporters. But when the club from Hamburg was in a bad economic situation, the then manager Hoeneß helped immediately. In July 2003, together with FC St. Pauli, he organized a friendly match between Bayern and the then third division club at the Millerntor and left all the proceeds of 200,000 euros with the Hamburgers. He is remembered for putting on an FC St. Pauli "Savior" T-shirt before kick-off and walking through the stadium. The beginning of a friendship.