German conference with Bayern, Leverkusen and BVB
Matchday 10 in the German Bundesliga: Four games await in the conference - with the top clubs. The action kicks off at 3.30pm and we'll be reporting live (ticker below).
Here are the matches in the conference:
Bayern Munich are surfing on a wave of success towards a record. The leaders of the German Bundesliga have proved to be a goal machine in foreign stadiums this season, scoring at least three goals in all five away games. If Harry Kane and Co. also score three times on Saturday (3.30 pm) in Hamburg at FC St. Pauli, that would be a new Bundesliga record.
"We don't make much difference, our plan doesn't change whether it's at home or away. Maybe that's one reason why we've scored so many goals away from home, because our opponents play a little differently at home. But that doesn't mean anything for tomorrow," explained coach Vincent Kompany.
That's not the only reason why Bayern are traveling to the Kiez club with a lot of self-confidence. After four recent competitive wins with a 13-0 scoreline, the Kiez-Club should not be a stumbling block, even if Christoph Freund is "very positive" about the promoted club's development. "It's a special club, very emotional. They play very good soccer and have deservedly been promoted," said the Austrian Bayern sports director. The last duel to date was a long time ago: in spring 2011, Munich won 8:1 at the Millerntor.
Now they are returning to a club with which Bayern have enjoyed a close friendship for 20 years. In the 1980s, Bayern and Uli Hoeneß were the big irritants among the mostly left-wing St. Pauli supporters. But when the club from Hamburg was in a bad economic situation, the then manager Hoeneß helped immediately. In July 2003, together with FC St. Pauli, he organized a friendly match between Bayern and the then third division club at the Millerntor and left all the proceeds of 200,000 euros with the Hamburgers. He is remembered for putting on an FC St. Pauli "Savior" T-shirt before kick-off and walking through the stadium. The beginning of a friendship.
Borussia Dortmund continues to struggle with injury worries ahead of the match at FSV Mainz. Nuri Sahin refused to accept that his remaining squad was physically exhausted after two weeks in England, including a 1-0 win over Sturm Graz on Tuesday. "Everyone is fit. This is a super important game for us," emphasized the BVB coach.
Marcel Sabitzer and his colleagues have won every home game so far this season, but not a single away game. The more you think about it, "the longer it sticks," said Sahin. "We are there to finally get it right away from home, to get a three-pointer."
The omens are clear for the visit of champions Bayer Leverkusen to Bochum. VfL are the only team still without a win and are bottom of the table with one point.
