Israeli attack
Lebanon reports dead soldiers, blue helmets injured
There has been a bloodbath near a checkpoint in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon. According to the Lebanese government, three Lebanese soldiers were killed and three injured in an Israeli attack. A passing convoy of the UN mission UNIFIL was also hit and several peacekeepers were injured.
Austrian UN soldiers were also in the convoy, but were not injured, according to the Ministry of Defense. At the end of October, eight soldiers of the Austrian Armed Forces were slightly injured by rocket fire on the UNIFIL camp Naqoura in Lebanon. According to UNIFIL, the rocket was "probably" fired by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia "or a group close to it". The German government condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms.
Hezbollah militia continues to fire rockets at Israel
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Hezbollah militia again fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel. According to the Israeli army, it had registered around 120 missiles from the neighboring country by Thursday evening. Among others, there were rocket alarms in the coastal city of Haifa. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for several attacks on the port city as well as further attacks on northern Israel.
Despite new Israeli air strikes not far from the airport in the Lebanese capital Beirut, planes continue to land and take off there. Operations are continuing as normal, announced the acting transport minister Ali Hamiya. Videos showing explosions within sight of the airport were circulating on social media. Israel's army had ordered people in neighboring neighborhoods to evacuate before the attacks.
