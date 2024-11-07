Call for help from residential park
30 new tenants suddenly had their lights switched off
The Krone brought light into the darkness of 30 tenants in Pottendorf, district of Baden (Lower Austria). The energy supplier only took action after an inquiry - but then promptly. The residents had to endure days without electricity and were left sitting in the dark on defrosting refrigerators.
Happiness in their new four walls was followed by a shock for the residents of 30 rented apartments in Pottendorf, district of Baden. After the keys were handed over on October 16, the lights suddenly went out without warning on Sunday morning - no electricity!
Searching for the person responsible
"After contacting Wien Energie, it turned out that the contracts had apparently not been submitted," complains one affected person, adding that supply contracts had indeed been concluded with an employee of the electricity supplier. However, neither the supplier nor the cooperative wanted to take responsibility, while the residents sat in the dark in front of defrosting freezers. "Many are elderly or single. We are insecure and angry," was one call for help to the "Krone".
Request got the wheel turning
After the Krone contacted Wien Energie, the energy giant took action and restored the power supply on the same day: "We would like to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. It was an error in the registration process," the energy supplier responded with refreshing candor.
Employee came on site to help
The registrations were completed immediately and the electricity supply started. "A Wien Energie employee was also on site to support our customers. The absolute majority have already been supplied again. In the remaining three apartments, the respective smart meters still need to be activated. The residents can do this themselves by pressing a button," said a spokesperson on the day of the "Krone" inquiry in the afternoon. Should customers require further assistance, the company would be happy to help.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
