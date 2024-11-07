30 new tenants suddenly had their lights switched off

Employee came on site to help

The registrations were completed immediately and the electricity supply started. "A Wien Energie employee was also on site to support our customers. The absolute majority have already been supplied again. In the remaining three apartments, the respective smart meters still need to be activated. The residents can do this themselves by pressing a button," said a spokesperson on the day of the "Krone" inquiry in the afternoon. Should customers require further assistance, the company would be happy to help.