Sister duo climbs to the top of the world rankings in no time at all

After this tournament, however, it's time for a vacation. "The season was long and intense. We're skipping the tournaments in Asia - because it doesn't help us in the rankings and the journey with the time difference is also tedious," says the duo, who never had more than three weeks off from tournaments in a row this year. "A really tough season." That's why they have two weeks off after Rio. They will travel from Brazil to Miami and then finally return home to Frauental from Florida. "The current plan is for us to stay at home until January." Mom - but also dad and little brother - will certainly be happy about that.