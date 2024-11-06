After election triumph
Expert certain: Trump faces “absolute power”
Campaign expert Yussi Pick predicted Donald Trump's triumph even before his triumph. Early on in the counting process, it became clear that Trump would do better this time than in 2020, while Kamala Harris would have done worse than Joe Biden back then. Trump is now "facing absolute power" ahead of his second term in office.
According to Pick, it needs to be examined more closely why Trump was able to mobilize more voters than Harris. The decisive factors were the campaign issues and the personalities of the candidates.
Harris had suffered significant disadvantages as a woman due to the deep-rooted sexism in the USA. With the message that "a woman should not be trusted with the (presidential) office", Trump probably won over young men in particular - similar to his victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The economic situation also plays an important role. Even if it is stable, people are feeling the inflation, for which they could blame Harris as the incumbent vice president. Trump, who is supported by tech billionaire Elon Musk, was also considered to have greater economic competence in polls.
Many changes are to be expected
In addition to the presidency, the Republicans also won the majority in the Senate. If they retain the majority in the House of Representatives, Trump could exercise "absolute power" during his second term in office, according to Pick.
He assumes that Trump will make extensive changes, such as stricter abortion laws and a further restructuring of the judicial system, in order to strengthen radical conservative positions.
"Trumpism" strengthened
The election victory also shows that the Republican Party is increasingly dominated by personalities like Trump. Unlike in his first term in office, Pick expects Trump to govern without critical voices around him. This could also strengthen "Trumpism" beyond his term of office.
Democrats at a crossroads?
Pick now sees an exciting development for the Democrats. Harris has lost her claim to leadership with the election defeat, which could mean the end of her political career. Pick sees 54-year-old Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the parliamentary group in the House of Representatives, as a possible new party leader.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
