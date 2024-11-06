Outrage at the Way of the Cross
Satanism: Marterl destroyed and cross turned upside down
Just a few days after the big cleaning operation, four of the 14 wayside shrines of the Stations of the Cross erected 103 years ago were severely damaged in Puchenau. The crosses of the three-meter-high monuments were knocked down. A symbol of Christianity was turned over and placed in a niche of the shrine.
Vandals have repeatedly wreaked havoc in Puchenau. In recent years, the railings of a pedestrian bridge were demolished and fires were set in the youth center. "That was already bad, but now a moral low blow has been struck," says Anton Grottenthaler, Chairman of the Beautification Association, devastated.
"The cross on four of the 14 wayside shrines on the more than 100-year-old Way of the Cross from the town center to Pöstlingberg has been chipped off. An information board from our association was also destroyed," says the 77-year-old.
The destruction of the Stations of the Cross is a low moral blow. The 14 stations of the Way of the Cross were erected in 1920 and 1921 by returnees from the First World War and their families.
Anton Grottenthaler, Obmann des Verschönerungsvereins
Two symbols of Christianity ended up in the bushes, one is missing. Grottenthaler is particularly pensive about the fourth cross that was cut down. It was turned over and placed in a niche in the memorial. This is generally regarded as a sign of Satanism.
"We cleaned the shrines just a few days before the destruction. Four members of our association spent a whole day removing moss and algae from the three-metre-high monuments," says the chairman of Puchenau's largest association with a total of 838 members.
The long-term chairman, who after 23 years is now thinking out loud about handing over the reins, already has a concrete suspicion. "Several young people have been hanging around outside the supermarket for some time. They're not from the village and we don't know them. They have probably already committed shoplifting. On the day the shrines were vandalized, they were seen by a witness near the crossroads. They have not been seen in the village since the vandalism." A report has been made to the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.