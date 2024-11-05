Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the Mühlviertel

12.5 million euros in losses: real estate company goes bust

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 14:55

The company that wanted to realize the project was founded in 2016, the green light was given by the authorities in 2017 and construction work started in 2018 - but now it is unclear what will happen with the Consento Vision Park in Wartberg ob der Aist (Upper Austria). The reason: the real estate company behind the commercial business center is insolvent.

0 Kommentare

"We create space for your success" is the motto used to promote the Consento Vision Park in Wartberg ob der Aist. The project is touted as an innovative building complex that sets new standards in terms of facilities and entrepreneurial collaboration, with over 3,700 square meters of office and retail space.

What will happen next with the Consento Vision Park? That is now also in the hands of insolvency administrator Wolfgang Kempf. This is because restructuring proceedings were opened on Tuesday for the assets of RealSeven GmbH, the real estate company behind the building. The Austrian Creditreform association reports liabilities amounting to 12.5 million euros. The creditors are to be offered a quota of 20 percent.

How did the economic problems come about? According to Creditreform, the project has been at a standstill since 2022. The reason is differences between the initiator, the owner of RealSeven GmbH and the financing bank.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf