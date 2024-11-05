In the Mühlviertel
12.5 million euros in losses: real estate company goes bust
The company that wanted to realize the project was founded in 2016, the green light was given by the authorities in 2017 and construction work started in 2018 - but now it is unclear what will happen with the Consento Vision Park in Wartberg ob der Aist (Upper Austria). The reason: the real estate company behind the commercial business center is insolvent.
"We create space for your success" is the motto used to promote the Consento Vision Park in Wartberg ob der Aist. The project is touted as an innovative building complex that sets new standards in terms of facilities and entrepreneurial collaboration, with over 3,700 square meters of office and retail space.
What will happen next with the Consento Vision Park? That is now also in the hands of insolvency administrator Wolfgang Kempf. This is because restructuring proceedings were opened on Tuesday for the assets of RealSeven GmbH, the real estate company behind the building. The Austrian Creditreform association reports liabilities amounting to 12.5 million euros. The creditors are to be offered a quota of 20 percent.
How did the economic problems come about? According to Creditreform, the project has been at a standstill since 2022. The reason is differences between the initiator, the owner of RealSeven GmbH and the financing bank.
