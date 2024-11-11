Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Snow Queen" look

This is how hot the stars style the “Snow Queen” look

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 08:00

Thought you only wore white in summer? Then you've done the math without the stars. They love the non-color even in the cold season and show why the snow queen look is simply gorgeous right now.

0 Kommentare

Kim Kardashian has been posing in white outfits on the red carpet particularly often recently. And as we know from the reality TV queen, her looks always have a good dose of sex appeal.

Kim Kardashian is hot for white
She made plenty of headlines in a white, very low-cut Gucci dress and white coat - not least because the cross pendant once worn by the "Queen of Hearts", Princess Diana, dangled from her plump neckline.

The outfit worn by the 44-year-old at the Academy Gala in Los Angeles at the end of October was no less hot. Kardashian also wore a long white coat over the white corset by Mugler. Clearly the must-have of the season for Kim!

Kim Kardashian made headlines with this look. (Bild: APA Pool/GETTY IMAGES/Monica Schipper)
Kim Kardashian made headlines with this look.
(Bild: APA Pool/GETTY IMAGES/Monica Schipper)
Also pretty hot: Kim Kardashian in a white Mugler corset on the red carpet. (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussmans)
Also pretty hot: Kim Kardashian in a white Mugler corset on the red carpet.
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussmans)
Kim Kardashian can't get enough of white outfits at the moment. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)
Kim Kardashian can't get enough of white outfits at the moment.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)

And because all good things come in threes, the reality TV actress appeared at a gala on the fringes of New York Fashion Week in September in a white latex dress that wrapped around the beauty's famous curves like a second skin. 

From fairytale to super sexy
Ariana Grande, on the other hand, recently presented herself on the red carpet in fairytale-like beauty. For her grand entrance, the "Wicked" actress slipped into a white lace dress by Vivienne Westwood with a flared waist, in which she looked like an ice princess. 

Ariana Grande (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Ariana Grande
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

The looks of model Lila Moss and actress Blake Lively, on the other hand, were simple yet very sexy.

While Kate Moss' daughter delighted with her bare back, the Hollywood beauty, who teamed her white dress with a white blazer, preferred to show off her legs.

Lively Moss (Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lively Moss
(Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Blake Lively (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Blake Lively
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Sarah Paulson recently proved that white looks are anything but boring. The actress posed on the red carpet in a white dress with Broderie Anglaise by Marc Jacobs. The absolute eye-catcher of the look, however, were the unusual shoes!

Sarah Paulson (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Sarah Paulson
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Naomi Watts recently posed for the photographers in a dress that could almost pass for a wedding dress. And Dakota Johnson showed that white simply harmonizes perfectly with silver - deep insights included. 

Naomi Watts (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)
Naomi Watts
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)
Dakota Johnson (Bild: APA/AFP/Andrea RENAULT)
Dakota Johnson
(Bild: APA/AFP/Andrea RENAULT)

Cool trouser suits 
Incidentally, it's not just white dresses that are very popular with the stars at the moment. In the coming months, white trouser suits will also be an exciting alternative to the nail-striped looks that are currently so popular or the classics in black, dark blue and gray. 

Linda Evangelista knows this too, combining her two-piece suit with a black turtleneck sweater and black flat shoes.

Linda Evangelista (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Linda Evangelista
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Creamy white also on trend
And those who prefer things a little quieter in fall and winter can opt for creamy white looks like Pamela Anderson. The actress recently wore a look consisting of a short knitted dress and coat for her appearance at a film festival.

Pamela Anderson (Bild: picturedesk.com/MediaPunch / Action Press )
Pamela Anderson
(Bild: picturedesk.com/MediaPunch / Action Press )

She made the cozy alternative to her colleagues' gowns glamorous with silver sandals. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf