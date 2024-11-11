"Snow Queen" look
This is how hot the stars style the “Snow Queen” look
Thought you only wore white in summer? Then you've done the math without the stars. They love the non-color even in the cold season and show why the snow queen look is simply gorgeous right now.
Kim Kardashian has been posing in white outfits on the red carpet particularly often recently. And as we know from the reality TV queen, her looks always have a good dose of sex appeal.
Kim Kardashian is hot for white
She made plenty of headlines in a white, very low-cut Gucci dress and white coat - not least because the cross pendant once worn by the "Queen of Hearts", Princess Diana, dangled from her plump neckline.
The outfit worn by the 44-year-old at the Academy Gala in Los Angeles at the end of October was no less hot. Kardashian also wore a long white coat over the white corset by Mugler. Clearly the must-have of the season for Kim!
And because all good things come in threes, the reality TV actress appeared at a gala on the fringes of New York Fashion Week in September in a white latex dress that wrapped around the beauty's famous curves like a second skin.
From fairytale to super sexy
Ariana Grande, on the other hand, recently presented herself on the red carpet in fairytale-like beauty. For her grand entrance, the "Wicked" actress slipped into a white lace dress by Vivienne Westwood with a flared waist, in which she looked like an ice princess.
The looks of model Lila Moss and actress Blake Lively, on the other hand, were simple yet very sexy.
While Kate Moss' daughter delighted with her bare back, the Hollywood beauty, who teamed her white dress with a white blazer, preferred to show off her legs.
Sarah Paulson recently proved that white looks are anything but boring. The actress posed on the red carpet in a white dress with Broderie Anglaise by Marc Jacobs. The absolute eye-catcher of the look, however, were the unusual shoes!
Naomi Watts recently posed for the photographers in a dress that could almost pass for a wedding dress. And Dakota Johnson showed that white simply harmonizes perfectly with silver - deep insights included.
Cool trouser suits
Incidentally, it's not just white dresses that are very popular with the stars at the moment. In the coming months, white trouser suits will also be an exciting alternative to the nail-striped looks that are currently so popular or the classics in black, dark blue and gray.
Linda Evangelista knows this too, combining her two-piece suit with a black turtleneck sweater and black flat shoes.
Creamy white also on trend
And those who prefer things a little quieter in fall and winter can opt for creamy white looks like Pamela Anderson. The actress recently wore a look consisting of a short knitted dress and coat for her appearance at a film festival.
She made the cozy alternative to her colleagues' gowns glamorous with silver sandals.
