Great program
“Animal Care International” invites you to the Advent festival
On 23 November, the animal welfare organization "Animal Care International" will once again be holding its Advent festival in Breitenfurt, Lower Austria. Animal lovers will have the opportunity to meet Father Anthony over mulled wine and Christmas cookies.
Together with his team, the Franciscan monk Father Anthony looks after more than 80 dogs and cats in Bosnia, providing animal welfare on the front line. He will be happy to tell all interested visitors about his life and his animal welfare work at the ACI Advent Festival. "He is a representative of the Catholic Church like no other," enthuses Renate Grell, co-founder of the animal welfare association.
"We from 'Animal Care International' are looking forward to welcoming all animal lovers and their four-legged friends and to spending a few pleasant hours with them," says Renate Grell, "All sorts of little things to delight the hearts of dogs and their owners, as well as a raffle and other surprises." Of course, there will also be plenty of food and drink.
Poor animals are happy about donations
"As well as getting people in the mood for Advent, the event is also intended to encourage people to get to know each other," explains Grell. "Of course, we also gratefully accept donations. Our pets are happy to receive blankets, collars, leads, chest harnesses, sheets, disinfectants and the like."
The "Animal Care International" Advent festival will take place in all weathers on 23 November from 2 to 6 pm on the grounds of the St. Hubertus Equestrian Sports Center at Linker Graben 2 in 2384 Breitenfurt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.