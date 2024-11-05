Raid in Germany
Terror cell uncovered: eight right-wing extremists in custody
The German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has arrested eight suspected right-wing terrorists in Germany and Poland. The "Saxon separatists" had wanted to conquer areas in eastern Germany by force of arms. At the same time, around 20 properties are being searched - Austria is also affected.
The federal prosecutor's office had eight men arrested in Saxony on Tuesday. They are strongly suspected of being members of a right-wing extremist domestic terrorist organization called the "Saxon Separatists", as the Karlsruhe authorities announced on Tuesday.
The German nationals were arrested early this morning on the basis of arrest warrants in various locations in and around Leipzig, in Dresden, in the Saxon district of Meißen and in Zgorzelec, Poland. Searches are also being carried out in Austria. The premises of "non-suspects" in Vienna and in the district of Krems-Land were affected.
"Deep rejection of democracy"
The group was founded in November 2020 at the latest. "This is a militant group consisting of fifteen to twenty people whose ideology is characterized by racist, anti-Semitic and in parts apocalyptic ideas," the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe stated. "Its members are united by a deep rejection of the free and democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany."
"Ethnic cleansing" planned
According to the information, the association assumes that Germany is on the verge of a "collapse". If the state and society collapse, the group wants to use armed force to conquer areas in Saxony and possibly also in other East German states "in order to establish a state and society based on National Socialism". Unwanted groups of people are to be removed from the area through "ethnic cleansing" if necessary.
It is a great success that the Federal Public Prosecutor General and the security authorities have succeeded in uncovering these outrageous plans and arresting those responsible.
Justizminister Marco Buschmann (FDP)
Four of those arrested are said to have been among the original members, and one is said to have been the leader. According to the federal prosecutor's office, the others joined later. They had repeatedly undergone paramilitary training with combat equipment. "In particular, they practiced house-to-house combat, the use of firearms, night and forced marches as well as patrols," the Federal Court of Justice explained. The group also acquired military equipment such as camouflage suits, combat helmets, gas masks and protective vests.
Bushman locates success of the authorities' investigation
The oldest of them is 25 years old. "It is a great success that the Federal Public Prosecutor General and the security authorities have succeeded in uncovering these outrageous plans and arresting those responsible," said German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. At the same time, this successful investigation reminds us once again: "Our constitutional state and the free and democratic basic order are under threat from many sides."
"The fact that they trained in the use of weapons and procured military equipment shows how dangerous these right-wing extremists are," said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. She referred to the early investigation of the group by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.
Those arrested are to be brought before the investigating judge at the German Federal Court of Justice on Tuesday and Wednesday, who will decide on their pre-trial detention. In Germany alone, more than 450 security forces and police officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office, special forces from the Federal Police and the Saxony State Criminal Police Office were deployed.
The measures in Austria were implemented by the State Protection and Intelligence Directorate, while those in Poland were carried out by the Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego.
