Olivia Rodrigo
Her “red flag” with men causes blasphemy
In youth jargon, the negative qualities of a potential lover are referred to as "red flags". In an interview with Netflix, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she always asks men a very specific question before a first date. If they answer "yes", this is the biggest possible "red flag" for the singer, and she shoots the candidates to the moon - or more appropriately: into space.
Rodrigo herself admits that she wants to know something "very strange" from the men: "I always ask them if they want to go into space. And if they say yes, then I don't date them."
"A little too arrogant"
Why does the 21-year-old screen out would-be astronauts of all people? "I think if you're drawn to space, you're a little too arrogant by nature."
Even for some of Olivia's die-hard fans, her "red flag" is completely incomprehensible.
The singer was openly criticized on X for her attitude. One X user wrote: "You're really very strange when you shoot people down for their dreams - apparently only because they don't revolve around you alone!"
Side swipe at Musk
Women in particular found it totally wrong that Rodrigo was screening out men "with seemingly high aspirations" of all people.
One X user named Jasmin wrote: "Unlike you Olivia, I would love to date someone who is drawn to space." Others advised Rodrigo to focus more on real character flaws in her men.
The best and most biting response came from Elon Musk's ex-partner - the Canadian singer Grimes. She took the opportunity to take a swipe at the SpaceX boss. She agreed with Rodrigo and wrote: "It's true. Only women should go into space!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
