Decision days for Von der Leyen

Opposition from the Greens and right-wing groups expected

In addition to votes from his own conservative EPP group, Brunner is also likely to be able to count on votes from the Social Democrats and Liberals, as they are dependent on EPP votes to get their own candidates through. However, Brunner also needs the votes of the Greens or the right-wing ECR group, which includes the Italian Fratelli d'Italia of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.