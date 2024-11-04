Hearings in parliament
Decision days for Von der Leyen
The decisive days for EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her team began in Brussels on Monday. The Commission candidates must now face questioning by the Members of the European Parliament. For Austria's candidate Magnus Brunner (ÖVP), things get serious on Tuesday evening.
This Monday afternoon (from 2.30 p.m.) will start with the designated EU Commissioners from Slovakia, Maroš Šefčovič (Trade, Economic Security, Transparency and Interinstitutional Relations) and Malta, Glenn Micallef (Sport, Youth, Intergenerational Fairness and Culture). Luxembourg's Christoph Hansen (Agriculture) and Greece's Apostolos Tzitzikostas (Transport and Tourism) will follow in the evening.
After the hearings, the MEPs on the respective committees decide whether or not to approve the candidate. The hearings are not a sure-fire success, as a look at the past shows: three people failed before von der Leyen's first term in 2019.
Brunner is not considered a shaky candidate
Brunner is not a shaky candidate. However, he has already caused a surprise with a written answer to a list of questions from MEPs: in it, he spoke out in favor of the full inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen area, contrary to the government line in Vienna.
The former Finance Minister also announced his intention to swiftly present the new EU law for faster deportations demanded by the EU summit and announced by Commission President von der Leyen. As EU Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs, Brunner will also be largely responsible for the implementation of the EU asylum and migration pact.
Opposition from the Greens and right-wing groups expected
In addition to votes from his own conservative EPP group, Brunner is also likely to be able to count on votes from the Social Democrats and Liberals, as they are dependent on EPP votes to get their own candidates through. However, Brunner also needs the votes of the Greens or the right-wing ECR group, which includes the Italian Fratelli d'Italia of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
The ÖVP is optimistic that Brunner will pass the hearing. However, it is said in EPP circles that the Greens or the Patriots are expected to cross the line
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
