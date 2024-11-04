Riot in front of company
Knife-wielding man (38) hits policewoman in the face
Wild scenes took place on a company premises in Reichenau an der Rax in the district of Neunkirchen. A 38-year-old man first threatened several passers-by and the porter before attacking the police who had been alerted.
Why the knife-wielding man went so berserk on Saturday evening is still under investigation. In any case, the police received the first emergency calls at around 6 pm: The 38-year-old had pulled out a knife, threatened passers-by and damaged a car. The porter was then targeted by the raving man. He was also threatened with the knife, but was able to flee into the building.
Immediately attacked the police officers
The sight of the rushing police officers did nothing to calm the gunman. On the contrary! He immediately attacked the police officers. He hit a policewoman in the face with his fist and injured another officer on the knee. Even the use of pepper spray did not impress the 38-year-old. It was only after reinforcements were called that the attacker was overpowered. He was taken to Wiener Neustadt prison. Drugs were seized during a house search.
Only four hours later, a supposedly routine operation escalated in Aspang, about 25 kilometers away. The police were called to an apartment owner (44) who had been listening to music far too loudly during the night. However, he did not comply with the request to turn down the volume. Instead, he turned it up even louder. After he was reported to the police, he tried to force the uniformed officers out of his apartment.
Painful fall
However, the 44-year-old, who was drunk at the time, fell himself. A mishap that made the man even angrier. Gesticulating wildly, he approached the police officers until he finally attacked one of them, causing both men to fall and injure themselves. In this case too, the arrest could only be enforced with a great deal of physical force.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.