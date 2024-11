Three feudal JUFA “castles” are now orphaned

The news came out of the blue in mid-September: Austria's largest accommodation provider, the JUFA chain with around 60 locations, is switching off the lights for good in the Mur Valley, Gesäuse and Eastern Styria. A lack of profitability, outdated concepts and, last but not least, a lack of political support during the Corona period were the main reasons for the "shakeout" for boss Gerhard Wendl.