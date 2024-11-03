Tom Cruise as a role model
Salzburg launches its “Mission Impossible”
A touch of Hollywood at soccer runners-up Red Bull Salzburg? The Bulls have their backs to the wall early on in the Champions League. But giving up is not an option: ahead of Wednesday's visit to Feyenoord Rotterdam (21, live on Canal+), the team from the city of Mozart believe in their "Mission Impossible" and a place in the play-offs, which requires a place in the top 24.
When Tom Cruise appears as "Ethan Hunt", there is always a "Mission Impossible" waiting for him. Despite all adversity and although he has to deal with seemingly insurmountable opponents, the Hollywood star is able to complete his missions. In the coming weeks, a touch of Hollywood will also be blowing over runners-up Salzburg.
In the Champions League, head coach Pep Lijnders' team have their backs to the wall after three matchdays. Zero points and zero goals is the sad result.
Piatkowski: "I'm always ready"
If they want to keep alive the spark of hope of making the play-offs - which requires a place in the top 24 out of 36 participants - a win at Feyenoord Rotterdam is a must on Wednesday (21, on Canal+). While only the boldest optimists among experts and fans are still considering a premier class miracle, the Bulls themselves are optimistic. "I'm ready for Feyenoord. I'm always ready," emphasized Kamil Piatkowski, who wants to look ahead.
Lijnders: "With faith and heart"
"Of course," explained the Serbian Aleksa Terzic when asked whether the top 24 was still realistic. "There are still many games to come. A win in Rotterdam would see us move up several places." Alexander Schlager, who is suspended after being sent off against Dinamo Zagreb, said: "We can travel to Rotterdam without any pressure. We want to win five games, that's what everyone wants. But everyone also knows that it won't be easy." Lijnders emphasized: "We have to play with faith and heart like we did against GAK when we were outnumbered." Then, hopefully, they will win. Just like Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who serves as a role model for the Bulls in their "Mission Impossible".Christoph Nister
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
