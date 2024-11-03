Salzburg launches its “Mission Impossible”

Lijnders: "With faith and heart"

"Of course," explained the Serbian Aleksa Terzic when asked whether the top 24 was still realistic. "There are still many games to come. A win in Rotterdam would see us move up several places." Alexander Schlager, who is suspended after being sent off against Dinamo Zagreb, said: "We can travel to Rotterdam without any pressure. We want to win five games, that's what everyone wants. But everyone also knows that it won't be easy." Lijnders emphasized: "We have to play with faith and heart like we did against GAK when we were outnumbered." Then, hopefully, they will win. Just like Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who serves as a role model for the Bulls in their "Mission Impossible".Christoph Nister