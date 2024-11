You also have to count on the good

It is tranquilly quiet in the parish hall in Dalaas on this bright blue fall afternoon when I meet Martin Burtscher for a chat. In his spartanly furnished office, a plaque with a motto hangs on the wall: "You have to reckon with everything, even the good". In addition to his job as mayor of Dalaas, he is also the fire department commander. There he has found a task that goes far beyond his political activities in Klostertal and takes up a lot of his free time. He is the deputy chairman of the "Structure Projects Network". Behind this somewhat unwieldy name lies an association that has set itself the task of taking decommissioned fire engines to Moldova and setting up volunteer fire department structures in remote villages.