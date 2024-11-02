Trained dogs
The "FairTrained Assistance Dogs" association from Münichreith supports people with a wide range of needs with its specially trained four-legged friends. A milestone has now been celebrated.
A truly successful project was born from a simple idea by Cornelia Reithner in 2018: Specially trained dogs to accompany people with disabilities through everyday life. Six years later, the "FairTrained Assistance Dogs" association based in Münichreith in the district of Melk has reached a significant milestone. The 15th state-certified four-legged friend has already been trained. What's more, for the first time, the furry friends have their own offspring.
Wheelchair users, autistic people, epileptics
These puppies are also set to become loyal companions for families and will be used as service dogs for wheelchair users and as signal dogs to support autistic, diabetic or epileptic people.
The dogs live with trainers and not in host families during the one and a half year training period. "This guarantees continuous and individual care," says Reithner, talking about a special feature of her association. After the quality test, the dogs are handed over to their new owners and receive intensive support from the association.
Enormous waiting time
Because demand is currently enormous, Reithner is looking for new members to join her team. "The waiting time should not be underestimated at the moment," says the chairwoman of the association, which is mainly financed by donations and, in addition to its important work, also imparts practical knowledge to dog owners at free training courses.
