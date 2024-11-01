Vorteilswelt
Palace coach in bad luck

Glasner: “At some point the moment will come when…”

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 17:37

Coach Oliver Glasner is without a number of players for Crystal Palace's next Premier League game at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday due to injury!

As the Upper Austrian explained on Friday, Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma and Joel Ward will not be available at the weekend, while Chadi Riad and Chris Richards are two defenders who have been missing for some time. "But it is what it is and we are still a strong team," said Glasner.

"We're not complaining about injuries!"
"I think a lot of coaches talk about the same problems. Especially when we look at our injured players, who all played a long tournament in the summer, had no vacation, no preparation and then many, many games. There comes a time when you have to settle the score, and we've had to settle it in the last one, two or three weeks," the Austrian explained, but also said: "We're not complaining about injuries, we're not complaining about playing during the week."

"Going to Wolverhampton to win this game!"
Crystal Palace celebrated their first win of the season last weekend in the league with a 1-0 win over Tottenham, followed by a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the League Cup on Wednesday. "The players did really well at Villa and we want to continue this winning streak," said Glasner. "We have confidence in every single player and that's why we're going to Wolverhampton to win this game."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

