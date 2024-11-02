Citizens: "Too delicate"
Wooden structure to connect “divided city”
New train station? Sounds good for the people of Strasshof for the time being - but there's less joy when you realize that it's actually about an underpass for long-distance trains. A full 18 months have been scheduled for the extensive construction work. During this time, a section of road will be closed - separating two parts of the city, cutting off public transport lines and more.
The long-distance express trains that will one day pass under Strasshof station are highly technical: For the conversion phase, the signal boxes are unlikely to have been operated by professionals. The "Krone" has already reported on this - now more and more readers are expressing concerns about the "delicate execution" of the measures that will "divide" the city along the construction site highway for 18 months.
From economic damage to risk of falling: reader warns
"Ms. Sara" emailed a photo of a staircase and asked how "children can get across safely with a heavy rucksack, especially in snow and ice." Other problems: Bus connections, miles of detours and access problems, which were also at the expense of the regional economy, according to the reader.
An ÖBB event was very well attended: despite vociferous questions, it remained just an information lecture, criticizes Neos leader Andreas Bruckmüller disappointedly. The essence in a nutshell: It affects the entire route and ultimately we can look forward to a modern station, thanks to tunneling.
Mayor only has "supplicant role", ÖBB hardly reacts
Mayor Ludwig Deltl cannot intervene directly in construction site measures, but has now been able to persuade ÖBB to make adjustments: "Lifts were rejected, but a ramp is now to be installed." When asked by "Krone", he quotes ÖBB as saying: "A civil engineer thinks that's fine."
One thing is certain: the city will hire vehicles for cut-off bus routes. Deltl: "That will cost us 70,000 euros." And from mid-November, the Billa branch will set up a delivery service to save citizens long detours.
