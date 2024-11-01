Victim seriously injured, perpetrator acquitted

The great silence in court

On the advice of his lawyer, the accused did not comment on the allegations during the trial on Thursday, which is his right. The accused's daughter, who was supposed to testify as a witness in the case of the beaten ex-wife, also remained silent. And there was not a single incriminating word to be heard from the 47-year-old woman who had been so badly beaten up. Instead, she let the court know that she had returned to the Romanian-born man after all - whether out of love or fear can only be speculated.