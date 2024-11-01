Austrians trust Van der Bellen less

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
01.11.2024 11:41

Austrians trust the institutions of the Republic. This has now been revealed by a survey of selected eligible voters. The Austrian Armed Forces lead the way, but their commander-in-chief Alexander Van der Bellen lost points compared to the previous year.

Overall, the commander-in-chief of the Austrian Armed Forces is around mid-table. The Austrian Armed Forces themselves made significant gains, probably due to foreign policy crises and the storms. The Austrian Ombudsman Board, the police, universities of applied sciences and the Chamber of Labor also enjoy a high level of trust. The universities, the Constitutional Court, the Court of Audit, Statistics Austria and the judiciary also have good ratings.

The newly elected parliament and the chambers of agriculture and commerce are at least still in positive territory.

No trust in the EU and social media
Things look worse for the EU, banks and insurance companies. At the bottom of the list are social media, ahead of the Catholic Church. The survey investigated how the population's trust in the institutions of the Republic has changed since September 2023.

An initial reaction came from Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP), who referred to the "tireless" deployment of soldiers abroad and during the flood disaster. The commitment had paid off in view of the trust placed in them.

The confidence index is compiled once a year by the OGM Institute. This time, a representative sample of 1068 Austrians aged 16 and over were surveyed. The maximum fluctuation margin is three percent. It was also possible to indicate that you did not know an institution.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

