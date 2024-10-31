“War lost”: What Orbán had to say in Vienna

"Born into the headwind"

However, it wasn't long before the EU was demonized and Moscow praised to the skies. Orbán said he was "born into the headwind". He was an anti-communist when his country was occupied by the Soviets. He was "opposed to power". No matter whether it comes from Moscow, as it did then, or from Brussels now. As far as the war in Ukraine is concerned, he is "not an optimist." Europe cannot be trusted because Europe cannot create peace. His hope lies in the election on the other side of the "big water". If Trump were to win, there would be a ceasefire, Orbán said.