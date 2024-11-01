This is why the ice hockey team boss is shaking his head

VSV with respect for the Salzburg fire department

VSV face champions Salzburg for the first time this season - after Sunday's 3:2 derby win, the Eagles go into the away game in the city of Mozart (19:15) with confidence. "Hopefully we'll take the momentum with us," says ace John Hughes ahead of the clash with his former team. "But we have to be careful. Salzburg are well rested, had their last match on Friday - and won in Bolzano. They'll certainly start like a fire engine. It will be extremely important that all four of our lines deliver again."