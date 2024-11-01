Before the Germany Cup
This is why the ice hockey team boss is shaking his head
The domestic ice hockey league will play until Sunday before the team break. Team manager Roger Bader has called up five KAC cracks, who are already completely overplayed, for the test tournament in Germany. The Red Jackets host Innsbruck in their last game before the break on Friday, while VSV have to travel to Salzburg.
The fatigue of the KAC cracks is currently very noticeable! No wonder, as this Friday's match against Innsbruck will be their 21st competitive game in the ICE League and Champions Hockey League - and their eleventh in October. And yet team boss Roger Bader has nominated six Klagenfurt players for the German Test Cup from November 7 to 10 in Landshut: goalie Florian Voaruer, David Maier, Thimo Nickl, Clemens Unterweger, Daniel Obersteiner and Simeon Schwinger.
Germany shows how it's done
In Vorauer's case, this is understandable for the goalkeeper's match practice. But the outfield players will once again not get a much-needed break - especially as defenders Maier, Nickl and Unterweger were also involved in the Olympic qualifiers. But Obersteiner (10 international caps) and Schwinger (33 team appearances) are also not unknown cracks for Bader, whom he absolutely has to take a look at. In Germany, things are different: coach Harold Kreis is doing without those players who also played in the Champions Hockey League.
"Bad boys" against lambs
In the last match before the team break, the Red Jackets host Innsbruck this Friday (19:15) - a completely unequal duel in one respect. While the Tyroleans are the "lambs" of the league with only 75 penalty minutes, the Red Jackets are in second place behind Pustertal (221!) with 183 minutes. They recently conceded nine of their 59 two-minute penalties in the heated duel in Vienna.
Maier may play power play
"Luckily our short-handed play is good," grins defenseman David Maier. "A penalty for a check is completely okay - we have to stop the shorthanded games because of little things. We've discussed that internally, it's a topic in the dressing room." The 24-year-old will move up to the second powerplay today, where he should provide fresh impetus. Especially as Klagenfurt have gone 14 overtime games in a row without scoring.
VSV with respect for the Salzburg fire department
VSV face champions Salzburg for the first time this season - after Sunday's 3:2 derby win, the Eagles go into the away game in the city of Mozart (19:15) with confidence. "Hopefully we'll take the momentum with us," says ace John Hughes ahead of the clash with his former team. "But we have to be careful. Salzburg are well rested, had their last match on Friday - and won in Bolzano. They'll certainly start like a fire engine. It will be extremely important that all four of our lines deliver again."
Katic hopes for his comeback
Patrick Holway underwent surgery on his nose on Tuesday and already trained fully yesterday - he is determined to play. Just like Mark Katic, who seems to be ready again after his nose operation. He took part fully in yesterday's training - everything points to a comeback.
