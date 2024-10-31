The pictures are here!
Heidi Klum’s mom Erna celebrates her modeling debut at 80
Heidi Klum's mom Erna celebrates her modeling debut at 80 - and what a debut! Together with her daughter and granddaughter Leni, she had herself photographed for Intimissimi. And the pictures are finally here!
Heidi and Erna Klum announced it at the beginning of the week, and now the joint pictures have finally been published. In the photos, which were taken for the current campaign of the lingerie label Intimissimi, Heidi and Erna appear together with Leni Klum in the brand's ultra-light cashmere longsleeves.
Model debut at the age of 80
And while Heidi and Leni are already old hands when it comes to lingerie shoots, this is a first for the 80-year-old of all people. Because this was Erna's first big shoot. The fantastic pictures will be on display throughout Germany from next week.
For the photos, the pretty Klum trio slipped into high-necked, long-sleeved cashmere shirts from the brand Intimissimi. Proving that beauty is not a question of age.
But it wasn't just a pleasure for Heidi and Leni to have the support of mom and grandma Erna for the latest photos, which were taken by star photographer Rankin. Intimissimi is also delighted with the three-generation shoot.
"Cross-generational diversity"
"The campaign once again underlines the cross-generational diversity and versatility of Intimissimi," reads the Italian lingerie label's press release.
It continues: "The campaign not only captures the fine Ultralight Cashmere collection, but also makes you feel how deep the emotional connection is between the three Klum generations. They embody an intimate bond like no other trio."
