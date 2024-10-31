Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The pictures are here!

Heidi Klum’s mom Erna celebrates her modeling debut at 80

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 09:04

Heidi Klum's mom Erna celebrates her modeling debut at 80 - and what a debut! Together with her daughter and granddaughter Leni, she had herself photographed for Intimissimi. And the pictures are finally here!

0 Kommentare

Heidi and Erna Klum announced it at the beginning of the week, and now the joint pictures have finally been published. In the photos, which were taken for the current campaign of the lingerie label Intimissimi, Heidi and Erna appear together with Leni Klum in the brand's ultra-light cashmere longsleeves.

Model debut at the age of 80
And while Heidi and Leni are already old hands when it comes to lingerie shoots, this is a first for the 80-year-old of all people. Because this was Erna's first big shoot. The fantastic pictures will be on display throughout Germany from next week.

Three Klum generations in one picture: Heidi with mom Erna and daughter Leni Klum (Bild: Intimissimi)
Three Klum generations in one picture: Heidi with mom Erna and daughter Leni Klum
(Bild: Intimissimi)

For the photos, the pretty Klum trio slipped into high-necked, long-sleeved cashmere shirts from the brand Intimissimi. Proving that beauty is not a question of age.

But it wasn't just a pleasure for Heidi and Leni to have the support of mom and grandma Erna for the latest photos, which were taken by star photographer Rankin. Intimissimi is also delighted with the three-generation shoot.

Heidi and Leni Klum got support from Grandma Erna for the latest pictures in the Intimissimi campaign. (Bild: Intimissimi)
Heidi and Leni Klum got support from Grandma Erna for the latest pictures in the Intimissimi campaign.
(Bild: Intimissimi)
Leni Klum is also enthusiastic about the cashmere pieces from Intimissimi. (Bild: Intimissimi)
Leni Klum is also enthusiastic about the cashmere pieces from Intimissimi.
(Bild: Intimissimi)
Heidi Klum is delighted that Mama Erna is part of the new campaign. (Bild: Intimissimi)
Heidi Klum is delighted that Mama Erna is part of the new campaign.
(Bild: Intimissimi)

"Cross-generational diversity"
"The campaign once again underlines the cross-generational diversity and versatility of Intimissimi," reads the Italian lingerie label's press release.

It continues: "The campaign not only captures the fine Ultralight Cashmere collection, but also makes you feel how deep the emotional connection is between the three Klum generations. They embody an intimate bond like no other trio."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf