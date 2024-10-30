Woman crushed with car

"Just wanted to scare them both"

The petrol station employee, who is also the best friend of the Turk's ex, wanted to separate the two brawlers. But the man, described by many as insanely jealous, obviously didn't want to calm down. He got into his car and drove towards the rival and Daniela - deliberately, as the public prosecutor's office believes. While the man was able to save himself with a courageous jump to the side, the young woman was hit by the car and brutally thrown to the ground. "I just wanted to scare them," the accused justified himself.