Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

What do you (not) see in this photo?

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 18:28
0 Kommentare

What do you see in this photo? Or let's put it another way: What don't you see in this photo?

I can tell you: You don't see any bollards against trucks that could otherwise plow their way through the crowd. You don't see any concrete blocks at the entrances and no police armed to the teeth with their assault rifles at the ready.

You see carefree people, festively lit stalls and Christmas decorations dangling in the wind.

Commenting for the "Krone": Vienna department head Michael Pommer (Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
Commenting for the "Krone": Vienna department head Michael Pommer
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

You are looking at an archive photo of the Christmas market on Rathausplatz from 2011 - long before the terror hit the country.

It must have been around this time, maybe a year earlier or later: I was standing with a friend at the mulled wine stand, at the entrance on the corner of Lichtenfelsgasse, and the biggest danger of the evening was the turbo punch. I bought glass Santas for my loved ones, filled with liqueur that was so sweet that most of them had to empty it. And a new star for the Christmas tree. I wore a flashing Christmas hood, which was especially funny for children - and tourists from Asia. Many of them took photos, and the idea that one of them still hangs on an I-love-Vienna magnet on an ice box somewhere in Chengdu amuses me.

Christmas used to be like this. Contemplative, safe, fun, without a queasy feeling, without fear of terror. Anyone who remembers this has been a witness since 2016.

What a sad thought.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Pommer
Michael Pommer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf