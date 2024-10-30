What do you (not) see in this photo?

It must have been around this time, maybe a year earlier or later: I was standing with a friend at the mulled wine stand, at the entrance on the corner of Lichtenfelsgasse, and the biggest danger of the evening was the turbo punch. I bought glass Santas for my loved ones, filled with liqueur that was so sweet that most of them had to empty it. And a new star for the Christmas tree. I wore a flashing Christmas hood, which was especially funny for children - and tourists from Asia. Many of them took photos, and the idea that one of them still hangs on an I-love-Vienna magnet on an ice box somewhere in Chengdu amuses me.