Crisis at Dortmund: Ex-Salzburg coach coming?

Borussia hardly have time to lick their wounds, with Leipzig coming to Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday evening for a German Bundesliga clash. The "Bulls" boosted their confidence with a 4:2 cup win over St. Pauli, with ÖFB team player Christoph Baumgartner scoring a goal and an assist. "We did a lot of what we set out to do on the pitch. Above all, we were better with the ball and in counter-pressing than in the last game against St. Pauli. The fact that we quickly took our first chances helps in a game like this. It was a deserved win," said "Baumi". "We're happy that we're one round further this year than last year," smiled coach Marco Rose.