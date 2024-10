Price dispute: What happens to NÖM milk now

Managing Director of Milchgenossenschaft Niederösterreich Leopold Gruber-Doberer explains in an interview with krone.tv what happens to the milk that does not end up at Spar. NÖM does not have to throw the milk away, of course, but now sells more finished products to other retail chains or abroad. "Due to the fact that NÖM is very successful in 23 European countries, we have alternative utilization options. NÖM has 100 products on the shelves in Italy, 2000 kilometers away from Baden. There is money to be made there and money should be taken to Lower Austria. It doesn't work that way."