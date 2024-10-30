In 60 years, we will have equal pay

We have achieved equal pay in 60 years

From November 1 to the end of the year, women in Austria statistically work "for free" on average - at 61 days, that's exactly two months. That is only one day better than last year. If things continue at this snail's pace, equal pay will not be achieved for another 60 years. This gender pay gap is even more pronounced in some of the federal states: in Vorarlberg, for example, women in full-time jobs are paid almost a quarter less than men. The pay gap is smallest in Vienna, but even here full-time women are paid around eleven percent less.