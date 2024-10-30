Shooter Roland D. probably spotted in Burgenland

Drexler could have weapons with him

So far, the shooter, who is considered "very dangerous", has not been caught. According to a report by ORF Burgenland, the police are currently searching for the man in Burgenland. The police assume that Drexler may have two long guns and a handgun with him. He is also believed to be traveling in a silver VW Caddy with the license plate RO-231EL.