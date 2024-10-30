Days after double murder
Shooter Roland D. probably spotted in Burgenland
New details on the search for the gunman Roland Drexler: according to initial information, the 56-year-old has been spotted in Burgenland. The police are now following up leads about the murder suspect, specifically in the district of Oberpullendorf.
A large police force is currently on the move in the district of Oberpullendorf. This is because the 56-year-old murder suspect Roland Drexler could well be staying there. The Upper Austrian, who is said to have executed two men in cold blood on Monday, including the mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau, has been the subject of an intense search ever since.
Drexler could have weapons with him
So far, the shooter, who is considered "very dangerous", has not been caught. According to a report by ORF Burgenland, the police are currently searching for the man in Burgenland. The police assume that Drexler may have two long guns and a handgun with him. He is also believed to be traveling in a silver VW Caddy with the license plate RO-231EL.
50 people under personal protection
The police are advising people not to contact the wanted person themselves and to make an emergency call immediately. 50 people close to the man have now been given personal protection. They have been taken to safe places as they fear problems with the suspect. According to investigators in Upper Austria, countless tips are still coming in, which are being processed by the task force in Linz.
The two victims are Franz Hofer (64), mayor of the municipality of Kirchberg ob der Donau, and Josef Hartl (64), a retired police officer. Both men were hunting companions of Drexler.
If you see Roland Drexler, please note the following steps:
- Avoid contact: Drexler is considered highly dangerous and is armed with several weapons. It is strongly recommended that you do not make direct contact with him.
- Call 911: Inform the police immediately by dialing 911. Give as many details as possible, including his appearance and location.
- Go to safe places: Avoid being in the vicinity of Drexler. Go to a safe place and stay there until the police have clarified the situation.
- Stay informed: Keep up to date with the latest information on the manhunt as the police will issue regular updates on the situation.
- Warn neighbors: If possible, let others in your area know about the situation so they can take precautions as well.
It appears that the murders may have been committed in revenge or in retaliation for the hunting-related reports and disputes. However, the exact circumstances and full motive are still the subject of ongoing investigations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.