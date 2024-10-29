Slovakia: Thousands of doctors quit in protest

Health Minister resigned at the beginning of October

So far, no agreement has been reached with the new Minister of Health, Kamil Sasko. "It seems that the Slovakian healthcare system will only move if we really resign," Peter Visolajsky, chairman of the LOZ doctors' union, told journalists in Bratislava on Tuesday. Sasko's predecessor Zuzana Dolinkova had resigned at the beginning of October. She had justified this by saying that her government was not giving her enough support in strengthening the financially starved healthcare system.