After complaint
Players get a seat on the UEFA Executive Committee
From May 2025, the players' union FIFPRO is to be given a seat on the UEFA Executive Committee for the first time. This is the result of a memorandum of understanding between FIFPRO and UEFA.
This contains measures "to strengthen the players' voice in European soccer policy", the players' union announced. According to the statement, UEFA has also committed to involving FIFPRO in all decisions that affect the working conditions and workload of footballers.
This also includes changes to the match calendar, playing conditions and the health and safety of players. In the joint declaration, UEFA and the players' union have put several major issues on their agenda. For example, there are to be projects for the further development of women's soccer. Other important areas include medical research, player training and campaigns against doping and discrimination.
"This agreement is an extremely positive milestone for professional players across Europe. With player representation now anchored at the highest level of UEFA, we are securing a stronger voice for players where it matters most," said David Terrier, President of FIFPRO Europe. According to FIFPRO, a new advisory board of active players and player representatives will also be created to "address collective issues affecting professional footballers in Europe". The declaration of intent is initially valid for three years.
Only recently, FIFPRO, together with the European Leagues Association, officially complained to the EU Commission about the Club World Cup expanded by the world governing body (FIFA), among other things. Too many matches would put the health of professional footballers at risk and threaten important national competitions, they said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
