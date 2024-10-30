Smart meter rebels now sound the counterattack

"A case like this should never happen in Austria! During ongoing proceedings and an upright contractual relationship, a monopolist brutally exploits its supremacy with aggressive means. Or what do you call it when someone threatens to turn off the electricity to an otherwise unheatable apartment shortly before the start of the heating season?" Forsthuber demands justice and filed criminal charges against "Netz NÖ" and the managing directors Hengst and Dammerer with the public prosecutor's offices in St. Pölten, Krems and Wiener Neustadt on behalf of 17 affected parties.