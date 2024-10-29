Rapper SamyTheKing
“DSDS” star SamyTheKing: “I feel blessed”
Three Austrians have made it again: they have made it through to the "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" recall. One of them is 29-year-old rapper Samandou Souradjou, known as SamyTheKing. The "Krone" spoke to the up-and-coming artist about his experience on "DSDS" and his hopes and dreams for the future.
The 29-year-old rapper Samandou Souradjou, known as "SamyTheKing", is one of only three Austrians to have made it to the overseas recall of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" on Crete. He is now competing among the top 20 for the coveted title of the next superstar.
The Lower Austrian with West African roots lives in Vienna with his nine siblings. He discovered his love of music at the age of 13 - in his large family, in which music has always played a central role. In the new season of "DSDS", the rapper even impressed pop titan Dieter Bohlen at the audition. "You look like a superstar," praised the music producer and sent him straight through to the next round.
The "Krone" spoke to the talented young artist about his goals, his role models, the jury and his further plans for "DSDS" - in the middle of preparations for his appearance at the recall on Crete.
"Krone": Wow! Top 20, how does that feel?
Samy: I feel blessed. It's a wonderful feeling to have made it this far - especially because I've been quite relaxed about it all along. I'm just grateful and proud of what I've achieved.
How did "DSDS" come about?
My brother and sister-in-law advised me to apply. After thinking about it for a while, I took their advice, even though I would never have thought of taking part in "DSDS" myself.
What is the difference between "DSDS" and other shows?
What I like about the show is that it's not just about singing, but about the artist as a whole. You have to be authentic and convince with your personality in order to reach the audience. I take the opportunity to show myself as an artist - as much as the format allows.
How do you deal with the criticism from Dieter Bohlen and co?
The jury likes me and I like the jury. Dieter Bohlen said that I look like a superstar - a compliment that is like an accolade for many. He praised my sound, my lyrics and my flow. Beatrice also admired my eloquence and my story. Loredana also praised my lyrics and rap technique, but criticized that my sound sounds like it did five years ago - I'm relaxed about all that, as my own song entitled "Never Again" was written four years ago.
There are two other Austrians in the running. What makes you different from the others?
All in all, we are three Austrians in the top 20. Each of us has our own style, and I think that's great. The biggest difference is probably that the others sing while I rap. We all share a love of music and are passionate about inspiring people.
Do you think it's difficult to gain a foothold in the music scene as an Austrian?
Absolutely. Austria has a smaller market and is heavily focused on Schlager and folk music. There is a lack of platforms and major labels that promote young artists. People still mainly talk about Falco when it comes to big success from Austria. There are artists like RAF Camora who have made it - but mostly with a breakthrough in Germany. Perhaps I will succeed in creating the next Austrian "miracle".
Which Austrian artist or musician do you think has really made it? Do you have any role models?
It's clear: RAF Camora has definitely made it and is a prime example of the dedication and long struggle required to be successful. I would definitely choose 2Pac as a role model (laughs). He has influenced me and many other artists. His music is timeless and his lyrics are profound.
What are your goals, dreams or hopes if you don't get any further on "DSDS"?
My biggest hopes and dreams don't revolve around success on "DSDS". This format is just another chapter in my life. In addition to my musical career, it's important to me that my family and I are happy. Their happiness means a lot to me and I want them to be proud of me, regardless of the music. I strive to make a lasting impression on the music scene and create authentic music that touches and inspires people. My goal is to continue to expand my own record label "Kings Records" and also to offer a platform to other talented Austrian artists.
What happens now? Can you tell us anything yet?
For now, it's next round, next level in the foreign recall. I realized early on that you have to stay hungry to get ahead in life and on stage. When you're hungry, you actively fight for what you want. A stomach that is too full can keep you stuck in your comfort zone. That's why I try to maintain this 'hunger' that drives me. I will give it my all to keep enjoying the journey and see how far God takes me. It remains exciting - so stay tuned!
Anyone who has now become a fan of "SamyTheKing" and wants to follow his journey should tune in to RTL on Wednesday at 20:15. That's when Samy and his fellow contestants will be competing in the first overseas recall of "DSDS". They will perform the song "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry and Snow. And of course it will be exciting to see whether he makes it to the next step.
We wish him the best of luck in any case!
