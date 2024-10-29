“DSDS” star SamyTheKing: “I feel blessed”

What are your goals, dreams or hopes if you don't get any further on "DSDS"?

My biggest hopes and dreams don't revolve around success on "DSDS". This format is just another chapter in my life. In addition to my musical career, it's important to me that my family and I are happy. Their happiness means a lot to me and I want them to be proud of me, regardless of the music. I strive to make a lasting impression on the music scene and create authentic music that touches and inspires people. My goal is to continue to expand my own record label "Kings Records" and also to offer a platform to other talented Austrian artists.