Less bureaucracy
Fire protection reports: Making life easier for house builders
Leaner, smarter, faster: the Tyrolean State Office for Fire Prevention is being restructured. To this end, the building regulations are being amended. The focus is on shorter waiting times for fire safety assessments.
No one wants the traumatic experience of having to watch all their possessions go up in flames. Unfortunately, it happens again and again that all possessions are swallowed up by fire.
State office repositions itself
A loss of 43 million euros due to fires in 2023 can be quantified in Tyrol, but the pain of lost memorabilia remains unquantified. Something is now happening in firefighting.
This will benefit house builders, the Tyrol as a business location and, last but not least, our municipalities.
LR Astrid Mair (ÖVP)
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
The State Agency for Fire Prevention (LSBV) is repositioning itself, as was reported on Tuesday at a press conference with the responsible state councillor and association chairwoman Astrid Mair (ÖVP) together with Karl-Josef Schubert, president of the municipal association and LSBV CEO Johannes Pleifer.
The renewal comprises three pillars, which also includes a budget increase to a total of 1.6 million euros:
- The Tyrolean building regulations will be amended (probably in the February provincial parliament) in order to clearly define the LSBV's area of responsibility and relieve the provincial office. It will then no longer be responsible for house builders - which should also reduce bureaucracy.
- A new training model at the training institute will start in November. The LSBV is to be relieved by the trained experts.
- Restructuring of the LSBV - this will be streamlined in future.
Building and operating plant approval procedures are to be processed more quickly and the waiting times for fire protection assessments shortened.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.