After renovation
Lochau station shines in new splendor
ÖBB has completed the renovation of Lochau station. ÖBB, the state of Vorarlberg and the municipality of Lochau spent a total of 2.5 million on the work.
Since the end of 2023, various parts of the system at the Lochau stop have been brought up to the state of the art and adapted to the needs of passengers while the station has been in operation. The somewhat outdated stop has been transformed into a modern mobility hub designed to make it easier for rail users to transfer to the bus or bike.
For example, the extended "Bike+Ride" facility offers a total of 97 parking spaces. A further eight parking spaces to the north of the platform access provide space for cargo bikes or bikes with trailers. Bicycle boxes for a total of 40 bikes have also been installed. There are also 15 parking spaces available for mopeds or motorcycles. All parking facilities are covered.
Barrier-free transfer
The newly planted and redesigned station forecourt also shines in new splendor. There are also three new bus bays. Here, public transport users can change between bus and train without barriers. All waiting areas are covered after the renovation and offer appropriate protection from wind and weather.
A total of 2.5 million was spent on the work. ÖBB, the state of Vorarlberg and the municipality of Lochau were project partners in the realization of the project. "The completely renovated station is a connecting point for the entire Leibachtal valley and will encourage even more people to adopt environmentally friendly mobility in the future," say those responsible at ÖBB. In this way, each and every individual can make a contribution to climate protection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
