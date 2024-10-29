In two countries
Independent investigations after bomb threats
The investigations against a 20-year-old suspect in the case of the serial bomb threats are currently being conducted independently in Austria and Switzerland. However, the public prosecutor's office in the canton of St. Gallen expects to comply with a request to take over the prosecution. This was requested by the Linz public prosecutor's office.
A good two weeks after security authorities located the alleged author of a series of threatening emails against numerous institutions in Austria in Switzerland, an independent investigation is underway in both Switzerland and Austria. This was announced by the lead public prosecutor's office in Linz and in the canton of St. Gallen. There is nothing new in the case itself.
Temporary arrest
A 20-year-old Swiss man is suspected of having written the threatening e-mails against railroad stations and schools. Following a request for legal assistance from Austria, a house search was carried out in Switzerland and the young man was temporarily arrested.
After initial delays, the minutes of his interrogation and the results of the house search have now arrived in Linz. Among other things, the reports are currently being evaluated, it is reported.
Application to take over the prosecution
The Swiss are also continuing their investigations. As their compatriot will not be extradited, the public prosecutor's office in Linz has applied to the judicial authorities in the neighboring country to take over the prosecution. The spokesperson for the authorities in the canton of St. Gallen assumes that Switzerland will take over the prosecution.
